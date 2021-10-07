Dave Chappelle’s New Special Facing Backlash From GLAAD

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
3

These comments aren’t okay.

Dave Chappelle is getting backlash after the debut of his Netflix special, The Closer.


Charley Gallay / Getty Images for AT&T and DIRECTV

The comedian didn’t hold back in the new release, where he touched on his thoughts about the trans and LGBTQ+ communities.

At one point, Dave declares that “gender is a fact” and that “every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth,” before discussing that “trans women” genitalia are “not quite what it is.”


Kevin Winter / Getty Images for NARAS


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

TERF stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

Dave also made remarks about DaBaby’s homophobic statements this summer, which nearly ended his career, in comparison to a 2018 incident involving the rapper where another man was shot and killed.


Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Netflix

“In our country, you can shoot and kill a [n-word], but you better not hurt a gay person’s feelings,” Dave said during the special.

After Dave’s comments from the special were made public, GLAAD took the opportunity to speak out about his constant ridiculing of trans people and the LGBTQ+ community.


Stacy Revere / Getty Images

“Dave Chappelle’s brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities. Negative reviews and viewers loudly condemning his latest special is a message to the industry that audiences don’t support platforming anti-LGBTQ diatribes. We agree,” the organization wrote on Twitter.

@glaad / Via Twitter: @glaad

In addition to GLAAD’s comments, the National Black Justice Coalition’s executive director David Johns called for the special to be removed from Netflix and apology to be made to the transgender community.

“It is deeply disappointing that Netflix allowed Dave Chappelle’s lazy and hostile transphobia and homophobia to air on its platform,” David wrote.


Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Imagine LA

He continued, “With 2021 on track to be the deadliest year on record for transgender people in the United States — the majority of whom are Black transgender people — Netflix should know better. Perpetuating transphobia perpetuates violence.”

As of now, the special is still on Netflix and Dave has not spoken out about the criticism.

