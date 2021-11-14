Dave Chappelle’s Appearance At His High School Fundraiser Postponed Due To Threat Of A Student Walkout Stemming From Netflix Controversy

#Roommates, the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle’s Netflix comedy special ‘The Closer’ has died down a bit—but it’s still very much an issue at his former high school. According to recent reports, Dave Chappelle’s scheduled appearance at his high school fundraiser has now been postponed after students threatened to walk out if he showed up.

@Deadline reports, Dave Chappelle was slated to appear at a fundraiser for his former high school, The Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C., on November 23rd, but it has now been officially postponed until next spring. The fundraiser was created to raise money for a new theater that would be named after him. Apparently students at the school threatened to walk out in protest of Dave being there due to his Netflix special that stirred up tons of controversy recently for remarks about the transgender community.

Reportedly, several students got into a “heated debate” with school faculty members over a planned exhibition honoring Dave Chappelle at the same time as the fundraiser for the theater. Throughout the years, Dave has donated over $100,000 to his former school and gave it one of his Emmy Awards in 2017. Additionally, he was a commencement speaker in the past, held a master class and brought along various celebrity friends to speak to students.

In an official statement sent out by the school, the postponement was addressed. “We recognize that not everyone will accept or welcome a particular artist’s point of view, product, or craft, but reject the notion that a ‘cancel culture’ is a healthy or constructive means to teach our students how society should balance creative freedom with protecting the right and dignity of all of its members,” the statement read.

As we previously reported, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos made it clear multiple times that Dave Chappelle’s special would not be pulled from the streaming service and that the company would be standing beside him in support.

