Dave Chappelle shows support for JK Rowling in new Netflix special: ‘Gender is a fact’

Dave Chappelle has shown support for JK Rowling after weighing in on the writer’s past comments about the transgender community.

During his newly released standup special The Closer, the 48-year-old comedian said he “agrees” that “gender is a fact” and pointed out how the trans community got mad at Rowling in the past and started calling “her a Terf”.

“Terf” is an acronym that stands for “trans-exclusionary radical feminists.” The term describes feminists who are transphobic.

In 2020, Rowling was at the centre of a trans row, when she mocked a headline that included the inclusive phrasing “people who menstruate”.

She commented: “’People who menstruate’. I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

She has since spoken out on the topic of transgender rights several times and wrote an essay on the issue that was criticised by LGBTQ activists and Harry Potter stars including Daniel Radcliffe.

“They cancelled JK Rowling. My god,” Chappelle said. “Effectually she said gender was a fact, the trans community got mad as s***, they started calling her a Terf… I’m Team Terf. I agree. I agree, man. Gender is a fact.”

The Half Baked actor claimed he doesn’t have a problem with the trans community nor does he think “trans women aren’t women”. However, he suggested that trans people could never be genuine women because of human life structures.

“I am just saying that those p****** that they got, you know what I mean?” he said. “I’m not saying it’s not p****, but it’s Beyond P**** or Impossible P*****. It tastes like pussy, but that’s not quite what it is, is it? That’s not blood. That’s beet juice.”

Chappelle’s comments have been met with severe criticism on social media.

“As a trans woman, I have usually defended Dave Chappelle’s specials because I think they’re hilarious and his jokes about trans women never felt intentionally malicious,” actor Taylor Ashbrook tweeted. “The Closer changed my mind on that. That special felt so lazy and disingenuous and I’m really disappointed.”

Dana White, who is a program officer at True Colors United, a national LGBTQ youth homeless organization, added: “Nothing Dave Chappelle says changes the facts that trans women are women, trans men are men, non-binary people are non-binary, that LGBTQ+ people should live free of harm and discrimination.

“He is wrong. And Netflix has empowered him to be wrong loudly.”

Apart from defending Rowling, Chappelle also cited controversial rapper DaBaby, referencing two past incidents when the rapper made a number of homophobic comments during his set at Rolling Loud festival and also criticised HIV-positive people.

The Independent has contacted Chappelle’s representatives for comments.

The Closer, which is expected to be Chappelle’s last special, was released on Netflix on Tuesday 5 October.