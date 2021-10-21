Dave Chappelle Says He’s Open To Talking With Netflix Employees About His LGBTQ+ Jokes

TSR Updatez: Despite Dave Chappelle’s level of unbotheredness to the controversy surrounding his Netflix special, he’s not above sitting down with the employees of the streaming service who feel like he inflicted harm on them with his LGBTQ+ jokes.

A rep for Dave told TMZ that he’d be open to a dialogue if those employees from Netflix actually reach out to him for a discussion, but Dave’s camp says no one from Netflix has approached him or his team about setting up that type of conversation or meeting.

That’s obviously much different from what the woman who organized the Netflix walkout claims.

Ashlee Marie Preston said Wednesday she invited Dave to talk about the damage she and others believe he’s inflicted on the LGBTQ+ community. She said, “I’ve invited Dave Chappelle to have transformative dialogue with us…and he has made it clear that it is not of interest to him. This isn’t cancel culture, but an avoidance of accountability. Dave Chappelle doesn’t get to take the light from this moment.”

Dave’s team isn’t clear why Ashlee would make those claims, considering he said in his special ‘The Closer’ that he’s not against an open dialogue.

Dave also stressed during ‘The Closer’ that empathy should go both ways and we should get away from cancel culture.

In addition to the protest, the employees provided a list of demands for Netflix, which included having all imagery of Dave Chappelle immediately removed from Netflix offices, including murals, photos, room names, etc.

Additionally, they want Netflix to put a disclaimer before ‘The Closer’ saying it contains transphobic language, misogyny, homophobia and hate speech, among other demands.

Should Dave and the Netflix protesters sit down, we’ll keep you posted.

