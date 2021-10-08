Dave Chappelle Responds To Criticism Following His Netflix Comedy Special—“If This Is What Being Cancelled Is Like, I Love It”

#Roommates, if you’ve followed Dave Chappelle’s legendary career you know that he loves to push the envelope and say things that many other comedians are afraid to—and he just added to that list during a recent stand-up appearance and premiere of his documentary. Responding to the intense backlash he has received following his latest Netflix comedy special, Dave Chappelle had a few words for his critics…and if you know him, you won’t be surprised at his response.

According to @HollywoodReporter, Dave Chappelle had a lot to say regarding calls for him to be cancelled and his new Netflix stand-up special “The Closer” to be pulled. While appearing at his sold-out show at the Hollywood Bowl, he didn’t hold back on how he feels about the backlash. “If this is what being cancelled is like, I love it. F**k Twitter, F**k NBC News, ABC News, all these stupid a** networks. I’m not talking to them. I’m talking to you. This is real life.”

There were reportedly some notable celebrities in the audience who erupted in applause and gave Dave a standing ovation following his comments, including Brad Pitt, Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Lizzo, Tiffany Haddish, Sterling K. Brown and Donnell Rawlings. At one point during the evening, Stevie Wonder said “What we need to cancel is hate. What we need to cancel is fear because we have to have love, and we should never cancel that. I want us to cancel the idea of feeling that we don’t want anyone to laugh because if we don’t laugh, we cry. And I don’t believe that was God’s intention — ever.”

As we previously reported, earlier this week many organizations and members of the LGBTQ+ community have called on Netflix to pull Dave Chappelle’s new comedy special due to content they feel targets and makes fun of those who are transgender. This includes the National Black Justice Coalition and the transgender showrunner and executive producer of “Dear White People.”

Netflix has not publicly responded to the backlash and Dave Chappelle’s “The Closer” remains available for streaming.

