Dave Chappelle Compares DaBaby’s Previous Legal Troubles To His Rolling Loud Comments In New Comedy Special

Dave Chappelle is back on the comedy stage and his newest special touches on DaBaby’s recent comments at Rolling Loud. If y’all recall, DaBaby was removed from multiple festival lineups after he made controversial comments about HIV/AIDS at Rolling Loud.

Contrary to the popular opinion at the time, the attempt to cancel DaBaby’s career doesn’t sit well with Dave Chappelle, who joked about how offending the LGBTQ community could be lethal to one’s career.

Dave started out making jokes about DaBaby’s rant, comparing it to a previous legal case he was wrapped up in. According to authorities, DaBaby was allegedly involved in a fatal shooting at a Walmart in North Carolina, which isn’t nearly as detrimental as DaBaby’s Rolling Loud comments, according to Dace Chappelle that is.

“A lot of the LGBTQ community doesn’t know DaBaby’s history, he’s a wild guy,” Dave said. “He once shot a n*gga and killed him in Walmart. Oh this is true, Google it. DaBaby shot and killed a n*gga in Walmart in North Carolina. Nothing bad happened to his career. Do you see where I’m going with this? In our country you can shoot and kill a n*gga but you better not hurt a gay person’s feelings.”

As we previously reported, a number of HIV awareness organizations reached out to DaBaby after his rant went viral, and he sat down with nine of those orgs to apologize. According to TMZ, Baby was also seeking to educate himself about people who live with HIV and why his statements were so problematic.

Since then, Baby has been pretty low key and putting out new music for his fans.

