Dave Chappelle cites DaBaby as proof that killing Black men is less offensive than anti-gay jokes

In his new Netflix special, The Closer, Dave Chappelle has quipped that killing a Black man is less offensive than joking about gay people.

During the bit, he cites controversial rapper, DaBaby, as proof.

In the special, Chappelle begins: “A lot of the LGBT community doesn’t know DaBaby’s history. He’s a wild guy. He once shot a n **** r and killed him. In Walmart. Oh, this is true. Google it. Nothing bad happened to his career.”

As the audience begin to laugh, Chappelle continues: “Do you see where I’m going with this? In our country, you can shoot and kill a n****r, but you better not hurt a gay person’s feelings!”

Chappelle is referencing two past incidents. The first was earlier this year when DaBaby made a number of homophobic comments during his set at Rolling Loud festival and also criticised HIV-positive people.

The incident comes three years after the rapper admitted to shooting and killing a man in self-defence. The case was later dropped and DaBaby went on to release two hugely popular albums.

Chappelle has previously been criticised for his jokes about LGBT people but says he no longer will make those types of gags “until we are both sure that we are laughing together.”

Dave Chappelle, pictured in January 2020 (Getty Images)

The Closer, which is expected to be Chappelle’s last special, was released on Netflix on Tuesday 5 October.