Dave Chappelle announces next Netflix special

Dave Chappelle has announced that The Closer, his next special for Netflix, is being released next week.

Due to hit the streaming service on 5 October, The Closer will be the sixth special he has made for Netflix since agreeing a deal with them in 2016.

In a statement, Netflix suggested that it will be Chappelle’s last special with the company: “As he closes out his slate of comedy specials, Dave takes the stage to set the record straight – and get a few things off his chest.”

In the trailer, the comedian can be seen saying: “Comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly. Sometimes the funniest thing to say is mean. Remember, I’m not saying it to be mean, I’m saying it because it’s funny.” In the past, Chappelle has generated controversy for his jokes about victims of sexual abuse.

The short teaser then goes through a series of highlights from Chappelle’s past stand-up specials.

Chappelle, who has won several Emmy and Grammy Awards for his comedic performances, released a special during the lockdowns of 2020 addressing police brutality.

Entitled 8:46 and released on YouTube, the short film was nominated for three Emmy Awards.

Chappelle recently spoke about the pandemic at the premiere of his new documentary, Dave Chappelle: This Time This Place.

“I drove around today. I was shocked to see streets full again. People living their lives and peeing, like they do in the summertime. I’m so grateful we all survived this, and I’m so sorry for any of you who lost someone or lost something due to this pandemic.”