Dave Chapelle reportedly doubles down after backlash to trans comments

Dave Chapelle has reportedly doubled down on comments he made about the trans community in his new Netflix show.

It was the comedian’s first public comments since showing support for JK Rowling after weighing in on the writer’s comments about the transgender community.

During his newly released standup special The Closer, the 48-year-old said he “agrees” that “gender is a fact”, as he discussed how the Harry Potter author had been branded a “Terf” (Trans-exclusionary radical feminist).

“They cancelled JK Rowling. My god,” Chappelle said during his set. “Effectually she said gender was a fact, the trans community got mad as s***, they started calling her a Terf… I’m Team Terf. I agree. I agree, man. Gender is a fact.”

The Half Baked actor claimed he does not have any issue with the trans community, nor does he think “trans women aren’t women”.

“I am just saying that those p****** that they got, you know what I mean?” he said. “I’m not saying it’s not p****, but it’s Beyond P**** or Impossible P*****. It tastes like pussy, but that’s not quite what it is, is it? That’s not blood. That’s beet juice.”

His comments were widely condemned on social media. During a live performance and screening of his documentary on Thursday (8 October), he addressed the backlash before appearing to double down on his comments.

At the Hollywood Bowl, Chapelle reportedly said: “If this is what being canceled is like, I love it.” He added : “F*** Twitter. F*** NBC News, ABC News, all these stupid a** networks. I’m not talking to them. I’m talking to you. This is real life.”

The Independent has contacted Chappelle’s representatives for comment.

In 2020, Rowling became embroiled in a trans row when she mocked a headline that included the inclusive phrase “people who menstruate”.

She commented: “’People who menstruate’. I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

She has since spoken out on the topic of transgender rights several times, and wrote an essay on the issue that was criticised by LGBTQ activists and Harry Potter stars including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

The Closer, which is expected to be Chappelle’s last special, was released on Netflix on Tuesday 5 October.