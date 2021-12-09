Daunte Wright’s Girlfriend Testifies That She Tried To Stop His Bleeding With A Belt As He Gasped For Air

As day two of Kim Potter‘s trial took place in Minnesota, Daunte Wright’s girlfriend was called to the stand. She testified she was the only one trying to help him when ex-officer Kim Potter shot him during a traffic stop.

Alayna Albrecht-Payton, 20, testified that she and Wright never had a chance to make things official before he was shot and killed by Kim Potter. “We were never really official because we didn’t get the chance to,” she said.

Payton stated that Wright was extremely nervous when he was pulled over. “He was really scared. Like, I’ve never seen him like that before because if you know Daunte, like, he’s just really happy, he’s positive, and you can’t really be like sad or depressed or angry or mad around him, and, like, he was just so nervous,” she said while crying.

Detailing the events, the next thing she heard was “the boom, the bang of the gun,” she said.

Payton stated she tried to stop Wright’s bleeding while he gasped for air.

“She described trying to help stop Wright’s bleeding with a belt and a piece of clothing she found in the car. Albrecht-Payton called his name as he gasped for air,” CNN reports.

During cross-examination, Potter’s attorney questioned his girlfriend about smoking weed. Payton admitted they did smoke weed that morning, but it didn’t have any impact on their judgment.

As you know, Potter is expected to take the stand in her own defense. The ex-officer is also looking at a maximum sentence of 15 years for first-degree manslaughter and a maximum penalty of 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.

Wright’s family previously and said they were “obviously disappointed” that the charges fell short of murder.

