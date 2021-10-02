Date Photos – Hollywood Life

Prince Jackson and his girlfriend Molly Schirmang got very cozy at a movie screening, looking super loved-up as they watched the film together.

Prince Jackson, 24, and girlfriend Molly Schirmang, made an appearance at a movie screening on Thursday, Sept. 30, seeing the new short film Something in the Clouds a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Prince’s younger brother, Blanket Jackson, 17, apparently also arrived at the screening, although he came separately from his brother and Molly. HollywoodLife has reached out to Prince’s reps for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publishing.

The source shared that Michael Jackson‘s son and Molly “looked adorable together” and “happily chatted” before heading into the screening. “They were so down to earth and looked like any other couple at the event,” our source shared. “You could tell that Prince and Molly are really into each other just by their body language. They were smiling, laughing, and holding hands while waiting outside. They kept to themselves for the most part but spent some time chatting with Blanket.” The source continued by saying how the couple was “completely focused on each other” and that Prince turned out to be “such a nice guy.”

Although the couple likes to keep their relationship pretty low-key, Prince recently posted some adorable shots of he and Molly to his Instagram page, joking, “*titanic theme plays*” as the two took sweet and funny photos together. In addition to the pair posing and then kissing in front of a scenic pond, Molly then got behind Prince for a comical shot, imitating that iconic, romantic scene in Titanic where Jack got behind Rose on the helm of the ship so she could “fly.”

Prince and Molly are still going strong as a couple, having celebrated their four-year anniversary in March. To celebrate the occasion, Prince compiled a slideshow on his Instagram to show their memories together, which included a trip to Rome, a visit to artist Yayoi Kusama‘s Infinity Mirrors Room, their Loyola Marymount University 2019 graduation (they both attended the school), and more.