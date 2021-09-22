Home Business Data shows parabolic-style growth in layer-two-based DeFi and DEX platforms By Cointelegraph

Data shows parabolic-style growth in layer-two-based DeFi and DEX platforms By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
Data shows parabolic-style growth in layer-two-based DeFi and DEX platforms

In the increasingly competitive landscape of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, protocol innovation and the ability to solve the biggest problems facing the crypto community are necessary for any project that looks to have long-term success in the ecosystem.

Recently, the emergence of layer-two technology such as Arbitrum, Optimism and a bridge to the Avalanche ecosystem is revolutionizing the way investors, builders and developers interact with various protocols because each facilitates fast, low-cost transactions that improve the fundamentals of the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem while also making it easier for retail-sized investors to capitalize on opportunities.

Top-6 weekly gainers in total value locked. Source: Token Terminal
Total value locked on Avalanche. Source: Defi Llama
Top-6 weekly gainers in protocol revenue. Source: Token Terminal