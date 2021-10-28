Data shows Ethereum bulls expect a new ATH after Friday’s $1.25B ETH options expiry By Cointelegraph





Ether (ETH) has gained 950% in 2021 and from the look of things, the altcoin has no intention of stopping. This can also be seen in the ultra-optimistic bets for October’s $1.25 billion options expiry. However, this phenomenon is not exclusive to Ether bulls.

The right to acquire Ether at a fixed price in the future does not come at a cheap price. On Sep. 4, the $5,000 call option for Oct. monthly expiry was trading at ETH 0.082 which is equivalent to $320. Unfortunately, for the bulls, these options are now worthless.

Ether price at Coinbase (NASDAQ:) in USD. Source: TradingView

Ether options aggregate open interest for Oct. 29. Source: Bybt

