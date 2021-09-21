Data doesn’t show Bitcoin as an inflation hedge at present, according to Chainalysis By Cointelegraph

Data from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis suggests that (BTC) may not be the hedge against inflation that many seem to believe it is.
“Right now, we can’t show a statistically significant correlation between inflation in the US and Bitcoin prices, but we know anecdotally that many people invest in Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation,” Chainalysis’ head of research, Kim Grauer, told Cointelegraph on Aug. 31 when asked about her thoughts on current inflation in the United States and its impact on Bitcoin.
