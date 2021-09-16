Data center operators have ‘no problem’ with new Russian crypto crackdown By Cointelegraph

BitRiver, the largest cryptocurrency mining colocation services provider in Russia, is unlikely to be affected by a new crypto crackdown from the Bank of Russia, according to the firm’s CEO.

On Sept. 15, the Russian central bank announced that the authority has started working with local banks in order to slow down payments to cryptocurrency exchanges.