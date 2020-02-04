Darver Star book place in Champion Hurdle | Racing news





Darver Star (left) – addresses Champion Hurdle

Darver Star earned his place in the Unibet Hurdle Championship next month in Cheltenham after an excellent effort to finish second in the Irish equivalent in Leopardstown.

Coach Gavin Cromwell, who sent the unfortunate Espoir D & # 39; Allen to lift the two-mile masterpiece in 2019, believes that the eight-year-old boy deserves to take his chance at the back of his performance on Saturday.

Standing firm since the last flight, Darver Star snatched the second place of Petit Mouchoir near his home and approached half of the favorite honeysuckle of 8-11 on the line.

"It went well in the race," Cromwell said.

"We are delighted with the race. It was a good solid performance."

"It was very good, so please, God, we will move on. He is in the obstacle champion, and if everything goes well, hopefully he can go there."

Darver Star was a late starter in the racing game, had his first race only in December 2018, but has strengthened, particularly this season, with four consecutive victories.

That winning race came to an end in the first grade of Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse in December, but it was a third-party accredited for Envoi Allen that day, and he backed it up with an even better display over the weekend.