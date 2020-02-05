Darren Lehmann: former Australian coach will undergo cardiac bypass surgery | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML1efb7a57443bfa1ae043652637a8e69311% %MINIFYHTML1efb7a57443bfa1ae043652637a8e69312%





Brisbane Heat coach Darren Lehmann is in the hospital waiting for a heart bypass surgery

%MINIFYHTML1efb7a57443bfa1ae043652637a8e69313% %MINIFYHTML1efb7a57443bfa1ae043652637a8e69314%

Darren Lehmann will undergo cardiac bypass surgery later this week after suffering chest pains while watching his son play against the Lions of England.

%MINIFYHTML1efb7a57443bfa1ae043652637a8e69315% %MINIFYHTML1efb7a57443bfa1ae043652637a8e69316%

The former batter and head coach of Australia was taken to the hospital in Gold Coast after becoming ill while watching his son Jake captain a Cricket Australia XI at Metricon Stadium.

International one-day live cricket Live

Lehmann, who also celebrates his 50th birthday on Tuesday, rests at a Brisbane hospital, where he will undergo surgery on Friday.

"I would like to thank all the members of the Australian cricket family for their concern," Lehmann said.

"I'm getting the best medical care and I'm sure I'll be back soon."

Lehmann, who previously had to take a break from cricket after being hospitalized with deep vein thrombosis, returned to training last March with the Brisbane Heat of the Big Bash League.

He had been out of the game until he assumed that role after he was suspected of being involved in the Australian ball manipulation scandal in South Africa in 2018, something that was later acquitted after an investigation by Cricket Australia.