Darknet crypto mixer operator pleads guilty to laundering $300M in BTC By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Darknet crypto mixer operator pleads guilty to laundering $300M in BTC

Ohio man, Larry Dean Harmon, has pleaded guilty to laundering more than $300 million while operating the Darknet-based mixing service, Helix.

On August 19, The U.S. Department of Justice announced that the 38-year-old pleaded guilty to laundering more than 350,000 Bitcoin through Helix from 2014 through 2017.