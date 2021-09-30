Dapper Labs to launch Top Shot for NFL as FTX signs Packers’ Aaron Jones By Cointelegraph

Dapper Labs, the creators of NBA Top Shot, and top crypto derivatives exchange FTX are both turning to the National Football League as part of their expansion initiatives.
Dapper Labs is reportedly working on an NFL collectibles marketplace, while FTX has signed an endorsement deal with star running back Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers.
More FTX endorsements
