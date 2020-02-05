Danny DeVito, George Takei and more pay tribute to the late Kirk Douglas

WENN / Avalon / Nicky Nelson

Along with the two actors who share words of sympathy for the death of the 103-year-old icon are actor William Shatner, director Rob Reiner and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.

Up News Info –

Danny DeVito Y "Star trek"& # 39; s George takei they are leading tributes to the legend of Hollywood Kirk Douglas, after his death on Wednesday, February 5.

Michael Douglas He announced the sad news about his father in a statement and some of Hollywood's heavyweights have rushed to pay their respects to the 103-year-old "Spartacus" star.

DeVito called him "the inspiring Scalawag," and added: "Great deal with you," while Takei tweeted: "An actor who won an Academy Award and won the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes. and lived a long time and historical life. He was worshiped and loved, and will be missed. "

Your "Star Trek" cast partner William Shatner He added: "Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon it was in this industry!"

director Rob reiner He also expressed his thoughts on social media, stating: "KIrk Douglas will always be an icon in the Hollywood pantheon … My love is with my friend Michael and the whole family."

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation has published an official statement, which says: "We remember the legend of Hollywood and the member of @sagaftra Kirk Douglas. With more than 92 credits in his name of Spartacus to 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, leave behind a legacy of classic movies and roles. Our deepest condolences to your friends and family. "