DaniLeigh’s Mother And Sister Speak Out Amid Drama With DaBaby

The saga continues! As we’re on day two of the drama with DaniLeigh and DaBaby, the rapper continues to make some big accusations about his dealings with Dani. While he has embarrassed her by denying their relationship calling her a side bi***, he has also came for her family. In a series of videos he uploaded to his Instagram story, he finally showed off their beautiful three-month-old daughter and made it clear that he’s a father first and celebrity second no matter all of the drama being displayed.

“Ya’ll take care of them, kids, cause I’m gonna take care of my kids,” he said. “And to shawty family, trying to chime in and speak on the situation ya’ll don’t even know her. She doesn’t know yall either. She ain’t never seen yall a day in her life. Shawty mama, you haven’t even met your grandbaby yet.” In addition, DaBaby also captioned one of the videos alleging that Dani’s family disowned their daughter because she is half Black.

Dani who hails from the Dominican Republic, was very upset with DaBaby revealing their daughter to the world. The singer wrote on her Instagram story that his antics were sad and called him an evil a*s man. Dani’s mother, Vicky Curiel, broke her silence and shared a lengthy message about the “toxic” situation. Vicky thanked everyone who reached out to her and that her main property was making sure her daughter and granddaughter were safe.

Dani’s family wasn’t done yet. Her sister Brianna Leah addressed DaBaby’s claims of her family disowning the child on her Instagram as well. “You can never say we “disowned” the baby. I’ve loved her since the day we found out she was pregnant… Collecting photos, planning the baby shower ( that you didn’t come to), and making sure she (Dani) was mentally stable without you here,” she wrote.

Roomies, it’s been a lot of tea spilled in less than 24 hours. Drop a comment and let us know your thoughts on everything!

