DaniLeigh is embracing every aspect of motherhood, and recently she opened up about her new role as a mother while answering a few questions from fans.

On Wednesday, she activated the question option on her Instagram story, and fans began to ask her questions about her pregnancy and her baby girl.

One person asked DaniLeigh about her pregnancy experience, and she said, “Beautiful! 6 pushes she was out. Epidural had me laughing with my BD whole time…was really amazing.” Another person asked how did she find out that she was pregnant and she said, “Bro I went to the dr to get on birth control for the first time and had to take a pregnancy test and found out.”

When it came to how life has been since the birth of her baby girl, DaniLeigh said, “That’s my blessing…never had someone need me like her…I’m more focused on building my business for me and my lil bebeee.”

She also shared that she has not spent any time away from her daughter since her birth, and said that breastfeeding was tough at first, but has since become easy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

As we previously reported, DaniLeigh confirmed her pregnancy back in July following months of speculation. At the time she shared her waterfall maternity photos and said, “As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus.”

Although she has not shared the identity of her daughter’s father, it has been speculated that her ex-boyfriend DaBaby is the father of her child, and fans previously thought she confirmed the rumors when she shared a photo of herself and captioned it, “#DaBiggest.”

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @JadeAshley94

The post DaniLeigh Opens Up About Motherhood While Answering Questions From Fans appeared first on The Shade Room.