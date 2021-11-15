DaniLeigh Charged With Simple Assault Following Incident With DaBaby On Instagram Live

Things between DaniLeigh & DaBaby are going from bad to worse as their ongoing drama plays out online. According to Rolling Stone, a rep from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed two incidents and that charges were filed after officers arrived on the scene last night around 11:59 p.m. As we reported, DaBaby hoped on live and said it was his safety while Dani was feeding their daughter. In addition, Dani also live-streamed her interaction as officers as DaBaby tried to have her removed from the home.

Upon arrival, officers responded to a domestic assault call after DaBaby claimed DaniLeigh, born Danielle Curiel, assaulted him. Reports also state officers advised him the Magistrate’s Office to pursue charges against Curiel. In a statement, officers said, “As a result of the investigation, Curiel was served with a Criminal Summons for Simple Assault. Officers also obtained additional information that led them to charge Curiel with a second count of Simple Assault from the incident on Nov. 14.”

Currently, Dani shared that she and her daughter are no longer at DaBaby’s home and are safe.

As she updated everyone, she also thanked people for supporting her. Dani has received an outpour of support from Tank, Keke Palmer, and Summer Walker. Even her brother Brandon Bills. The artist didn’t take the news of his sister being charged with assault lightly. In a video walking, he threatened to fight the ‘Bop’ rapper once he came to the West Coast.

He captioned the post, “SO I WAS WAITING 2 MAKE SURE MY SISTER WAS SAFE AND SHE IS NOW @dababy COME CATCH THIS FADE BRUH SO I CAN BEAT YA A*S 4 BEING A PIECE OF S**T NEVER LIKED YOU F***ING CLOWN BETTER YET WE COULD DO ON LIVE SO THE WHOLE WORLD COULD SEE YOU GET YOUR A*S WHOOPED A.K.A DA SNITCH #Dabi**h”

Roomies, we’ll keep yall updated as more information becomes available.

