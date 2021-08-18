Danielle Brooks And Her Fiancé Are Serving Elegance & Adventure In Their Engagement Photoshoot

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

“Orange Is The New Black” star Danielle Brooks and her fiancé Dennis Gelin served up a healthy dose of Black love in their engagement photos! The couple channeled royalty meets “Queen & Slim” and produced images dripping with elegance and adventure.

Danielle shared two sets of images in two separate posts to Instagram on Monday. In the first set, she included four pictures which featured her and Dennis dressed to impress and posing sitting and standing. Danielle is seen wearing a chocolate-colored, couture gown featuring a cinched waist and one long sleeve. The gown also featured a full skirt with a high, left-leg slit. The actress accessorized the look with a matching chocolate-hued headpiece and gold jewelry.

Dennis also showed out in what appears to be a silk two-piece. The long-sleeve button down top and slacks feature a dark gold, almost bronze color. The husband-to-be accessorized his look with mahogany-colored dress shoes. The couple slayed this intimate, poolside shoot with the help of stylist Kelly Augustine, who is credited in the caption.

“Richer than Godiva, sweeter than the sugar cane of Haiti, hotter than the Carolina sun,” Danielle wrote in the caption. “Our love is pure and honest. Withstanding and strong. Our love is ordained by the Divine. God- centered.”

In the second set of images, Danielle and Dennis pivoted to a sexy, adventurous scene. Giving “Queen & Slim” energy, the couple posed on and near a motorcycle on what appears to be a countryside, dirt road. Danielle opted for a partial bridal look featuring a wedding veil, pearl corset and earrings to match. Her bae rocked a sleeveless, black leather vest with a white top and black, wide brim hat. These looks were also pulled together by Kelly.

“We gonna ride til we die baby,” Danielle captioned the post. “Time to wake up the east coast…”

The beautiful pair welcomed their first child, a daughter named Freeya in 2019, according to Essence. Dennis asked for Danielle’s hand in marriage shortly after and the news was announced to the world in January 2020.

