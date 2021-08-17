Daniel Craig Won’t Leave His Daughters An Inheritance

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
“My philosophy is: Get rid of it or give it away before you go.”
The legendary actor has had a long and successful career spanning more than two decades, and with all those huge box office hits, he’s bound to have saved up a pretty penny.
In a new interview with Candis magazine, the actor revealed whether he had any plans to give his kids an inheritance.
“Isn’t there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you’ve failed?” He shared about leaving his two daughters money.
He continued on about how important he thinks it is to put your money to good use once you’re gone.
He said, “I think Andrew Carnegie [an American industrialist] gave away what in today’s money would be about 11 billion dollars, which shows how rich he was because I’ll bet he kept some of it, too.”
“But I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation,” he said. “I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go.”
Honestly not a bad philosophy to have. If you’re looking for a person to give some of that money away to, Daniel, I’m available!
