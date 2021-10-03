Daniel Craig To Get Walk Of Fame Star

The 53-year-old James Bond star is bidding adieu to the franchise this week, but not before he solidifies his star power with the addition of his name to the Hollywood Walk of Fame!


Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Yup, the No Time To Die actor will be honored with a coveted spot on the legendary sidewalk two days before the Oct. 8 Los Angeles premiere of the film. He’ll be placed next to former 007 Roger Moore and will be the fourth franchise leader — after Moore, David Niven, and Pierce Brosnan — to receive the honor.


John Phillips / Getty Images

“Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon, as is James Bond, the man he has portrayed in five 007 films,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a statement. “We are thrilled to place his terrazzo Walk of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor who also portrayed James Bond, Roger Moore.”

What’s more — the star will be located 7007 Hollywood Boulevard, in a clear homage to the MI6 secret agent’s codename.


Nicola Dove / © MGM / courtesy Everett Collection

Rami Malek — who portrays the antagonist in the movie — will give a speech at the ceremony, along with No Time To Die producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

You can view the ceremony unveiling the star, taking place Oct. 6, on the Hollywood Walk of Fame website here.

