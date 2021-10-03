Daniel Craig To Get Walk Of Fame Star

Yup, the No Time To Die actor will be honored with a coveted spot on the legendary sidewalk two days before the Oct. 8 Los Angeles premiere of the film. He’ll be placed next to former 007 Roger Moore and will be the fourth franchise leader — after Moore, David Niven, and Pierce Brosnan — to receive the honor.



John Phillips / Getty Images

“Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon, as is James Bond, the man he has portrayed in five 007 films,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a statement. “We are thrilled to place his terrazzo Walk of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor who also portrayed James Bond, Roger Moore.”