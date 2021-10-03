Daniel Craig To Get Walk Of Fame Star

Yup, the No Time To Die actor will be honored with a coveted spot on the legendary sidewalk two days before the Oct. 8 Los Angeles premiere of the film. He’ll be placed next to former 007 Roger Moore and will be the fourth franchise leader — after Moore, David Niven, and Pierce Brosnan — to receive the honor.
What’s more — the star will be located 7007 Hollywood Boulevard, in a clear homage to the MI6 secret agent’s codename.
Rami Malek — who portrays the antagonist in the movie — will give a speech at the ceremony, along with No Time To Die producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.
You can view the ceremony unveiling the star, taking place Oct. 6, on the Hollywood Walk of Fame website here.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!