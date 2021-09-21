Daniel Craig Doesn’t Think A Woman Should Play Bond

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

He could have said nothing!

Daniel Craig is the sixth man to play James Bond in major movie franchises since Sean Connery took up the role more than half a century ago.


@regalmovies / Via media.giphy.com

That tally excludes non-blockbuster films and isolated TV appearances where the Bond character was, again, portrayed by various men.

The actor’s upcoming performance in No Time To Die, which is set to open in theaters at the beginning of October, will be his last as the British secret agent.


Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images for The Museum of Modern Art

There’s been lots of discussion about Daniel’s potential successor, and after dozens of Bond movies centering on — let’s be honest — pretty similar versions of the 007 character, it seems like way past time to finally switch things up a bit.

Lashana Lynch will make her Bond series debut in next month’s installment, and people started to wonder if she might be taking over the lead spot.


David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

For some reason though, Daniel thinks the next James Bond shouldn’t be a woman or a person of color. “There should simply be better parts for women and actors of color,” he said in a recent Radio Times interview.


Noam Galai / FilmMagic via Getty Images

“Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?” Ugh.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for National Board of Review

Hopefully future Bond movie showrunners don’t share Daniel’s perspective on this. You can read his full interview here.

