Danaher Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Danaher (NYSE:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Danaher announced earnings per share of $2.39 on revenue of $7.23B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.14 on revenue of $7B.

Danaher shares are up 41.72% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.73% from its 52 week high of $333.96 set on September 10. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 20.77% from the start of the year.

Danaher follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Danaher’s report follows an earnings beat by Taiwan Semiconductor on October 14, who reported EPS of $1.07 on revenue of $14.75B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.04 on revenue of $14.81B.

SAP ADR had beat expectations on Thursday with third quarter EPS of $2.03 on revenue of $7.97B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.7 on revenue of $7.9B.

