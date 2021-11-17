DANA Token Going Live on Gate, Bitmart and MXEC! By DailyCoin

DANA Token Going Live on Gate, Bitmart and MXEC!



The growing community around Ardana has been eagerly awaiting the token launch since the project began. Today, we are thrilled to announce that the token launch will take place on Monday, 22nd of November on Gate.io, Bitmart and MXEC Global at 2PM UTC.

The $DANA Token

The $DANA utility token is a native asset and the foundation of the entire Ardana platform. Users can take advantage of the many different features by using the $DANA token for minting, staking, trading, and more within Ardana’s DeFi Hub.

Storing your $DANA

Below are two videos explaining how to set up a Cardano wallet address using the Yoroi wallet application where you can store your $DANA tokens off of exchanges.

Standard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j9wvmi0HGu0

Ledger: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1X2H4kDckvg

Conclusion

We are thrilled to announce the token launch will take place on Monday, 22nd of November, being the first Cardano native token on Gate, Bitmart and MXEC and that Ardana remains in line with the roadmap as we enter Q4. More details will be announced soon.

