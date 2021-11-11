Dana Chanel & Prince Donnell Break Silence Amid Civil Lawsuit, Ask Supporters To Stand Up For Them (Video)

Christian influencer Dana Chanel is standing her ground, refuting all scam allegations made against her amid a civil suit brought forth by the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office.

Dana Chanel is accused of ripping off small business owners, particularly Black businesses, by failing to provide paying customers goods and services as promised. Some of those services include credit repair and app development for businesses.

Dana–who is known for being the founder of Curl Bible and the Christian mobile app, Sprinkle of Jesus–stood alongside her husband and business partner Prince Donnell as they denied the scamming allegations in a video she shared to her Instagram account Wednesday night.

“We first want to thank you so much for your patience,” Dana began the video. “I’m afraid our silence has come off as some type of admission of guilt, when it has always been our desire to be an example to Black business owners on how to deal with business discrepancies with professionalism and diplomacy.”

Prince Donnell then cut in to flat out deny the allegations made against their companies.

“We are currently dealing with the civil lawsuit and deny any and all claims that have been made,” he said. “We have the best legal team in the country fighting to defend us but please know we take all consumer matters very seriously.”

Then Donnell called out to their supporters and customers for help amid the negative press.

“And to all of our supporters and customers, I’m asking that you stand at this time,” Donnell said. “Acknowledge and vouch for the fact that we have positively impacted your lives and also have confidence in the fact that you can patronize our businesses and receive quality service.”

Dana added that they are also beginning a “Black business review board” to create a safe place for commerce.

You can watch their video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

The lawsuit comes more than a year after a page dedicated to taking Dana Chanel down for alleged scamming surfaced on Instagram. The page featured a series of testimonials from alleged customers of Dana Chanel who claimed they were scammed by her businesses.

The suit specifically named the companies Credit Exterminators Inc. and Alakazam Apps, LLC, which boasts mobile app development services for small businesses.

Dana Chanel co-owns and operates Credit Exterminators/Earn Company with her sister, Cassandra April Olivera, and runs Alakazam Apps with her father, Nakia Rattray.

One of the alleged scams Dana Chanel is accused of pulling involved a consumer who paid Alakazam Apps $2,000, believing she would work directly with Dana and her team to bring a custom app to life for her nonprofit.

The suit alleges the woman never received the app and attempted to contact the company more than 10 times over the phone, but never heard back from them or received a refund.

Another consumer alleges she signed up with Credit Exterminators with the understanding that they would resolve delinquent credit accounts on her behalf. Months after she paid for the services, the woman claims she received a garnishment of wages letter from a creditor she believed Credit Exterminators resolved.

That woman also says she paid Dana Chanel $2,000 and never saw a refund or the services she paid for.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates in this case.

