Dame Dash Wants To End Longtime Feud With Jay-Z: “We Need To Squash Everything”

Nobody wins when the family feuds! It’s no secret that Jay-Z and his former business partner and friend Damon “Dame” Dash have been beefing for the past 20 years. However, it looks like Dame has had a change of heart and wants to leave their issues in the past. What sparked the change? It was due to Jay shouting out Dame during his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame acceptance speech on Saturday.

In his speech, Jay said, “Shout out to Dame. I know we don’t see eye to eye, but I can never erase your accomplishments. And I appreciate you, and I thank you for that.” He also thanked co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records Kareem “Biggs” Burke, saying that he appreciates him and Dame and thanked them for their contribution to his journey.

Dame spoke with Page Six and said the shoutout was beautiful. “I’m glad he said it for the culture. We need to squash everything. So hopefully, if that was an extended [olive branch], I’ll spin one back,” Dame said.

Dame also took it up another level by dismissing any drama with the legendary rapper, who he says he always considered a brother. “I have no beef with [him] if [he has] no beef with me,” he added. “Let’s get the lawyers out of it then. Let’s talk like men, but I appreciate it,” he stated. During the interview, Dame spoke about his and Jay’s legal issues. If you recall, Dame attempted to sell Jay’s album ‘Reasonable Doubt’ — as an NFT.

Dame shared that he and Jay can talk it out because the culture needs to see two strong Black men working out a problem. He added, even if they worked together, they could go their separate ways, and they could still be cool.

Roomies, would y’all be here for Dame & Jay possibly becoming friends again?!

