Dallas Mavericks fan wins $100K in Bitcoin at NBA shootout event By Cointelegraph

Dallas Mavericks fan wins $100K in Bitcoin at NBA shootout event

Matilda Colman
A Dallas Mavericks fan won $100,000 in (BTC) after making a series of shots in a National Basketball Association (NBA) shootout event sponsored by crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital.

Isaiah Stone, the winner of the basketball shootout, completed all stages of the challenge that included a free throw, a three-pointer and a half-court field goal. According to the Dallas Mavericks, the Voyager-sponsored prize money was the largest on-court promotion for the team.