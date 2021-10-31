Dallas Mavericks fan wins $100k in Bitcoin at NBA shootout event By Cointelegraph

A Dallas Mavericks fan won $100,000 in (BTC) after making a series of shots in a National Basketball Association (NBA) shootout event sponsored by crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital.
Isaiah Stone, the winner of the basketball shootout, completed all stages of the challenge that included a free throw, a three-pointer and a half-court field goal. According to the Dallas Mavericks, the Voyager-sponsored prize money was the largest on-court promotion for the team.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.