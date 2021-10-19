Dalian iron ore futures claw back on falling shipments from miners

Article content

BEIJING — Benchmark iron ore futures on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange recovered from four consecutive sessions of losses on Tuesday, gaining over 1% on falling shipments from major suppliers.

Iron ore shipments that departed from Australia and Brazil stood at 23.54 million tonnes in the week ended Oct.17, down 589,000 tonnes from the previous week, data from Mysteel consultancy showed.

The world’s largest miner BHP Group posted a near 5% decline in first-quarter iron ore output on Tuesday. Last week, Rio Tinto downgraded its 2021 iron ore shipments forecast due to tight labor market.