Dalian coking coal plunges to 2-month low as China steps up intervention

BEIJING — Chinese coking coal futures hit their trading limit down at open on Thursday for a second straight session and plumbed a near two-month low, as Beijing beefed up measures to cool surging coal prices.

The country’s top economic planner held a slew of meetings with key producers and industry associations on Wednesday to discuss measures such as setting price levels and ways to better identify companies engaged in “profiteering.”

“The policy intervention in coal prices is intensifying, and exchanges have tightened trading rules for relevant products. The market is in panic,” analysts with SinoSteel Futures wrote in a note.