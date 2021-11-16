Dalian coking coal futures slump as supply crunch eases

Article content

BEIJING/MANILA — China’s coking coal futures dived more than 5% at market open on Tuesday, extending losses into a third straight session amid increasing coal supply and tepid demand at coking plants.

The country’s coal production in October jumped 4% on an annual basis to 360 million tonnes and is still rising, securing stable supply of the material for this winter-spring period, official from the National Development and Reform Commission told a presser on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, customs clearance for imported coking coal through the Ganqimaodu customs in Inner Mongolia had been increasing, according to a GF Futures note.