Dalian coking coal futures decline on lean demand outlook

Article content BEIJING — Chinese coking coal futures fell as much as 3% on Tuesday, hurt by expectations of cooling demand from mills and coking plants, while supply-side shortages were expected to recover. China’s crude steel output fell for a second straight month in July, down 7.6% from a month earlier to 86.79 million tonnes, as the country aims to reduce carbon emissions by reducing production of the metal. Intensifying output controls at coking plants in northwest and central China could also hurt consumption for coking coal, analysts at GF Futures wrote in a note.