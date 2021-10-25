Dale Moss Spotted With Mystery Woman At Movie Screening: Exclusive – Hollywood Life

Dale Moss was seen attending a movie screening in New York City with a mystery woman on October 24, and HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE eyewitness details.

In the wake of his split from Clare Crawley, Dale Moss was spotted walking with a mystery woman into the Maven Screen Media and The Cinema Society screening of A Mouthful of Air on October 24 in New York City, HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY report. The screening took place at The Roxy Hotel.

The woman did not want to take professional photos when he asked if she wanted to join him, an eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. After he took photos, Dale and the mystery woman went into the screening together. Dale did not do any interviews at the event.

It’s been nearly a month since Dale and Clare broke up for good. After the split, Clare seemed to throw shade at Dale in a message she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’m choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want,” Clare wrote.

The pair had reunited in February 2021 after calling it quits a month before. At the time of their breakup in January, Dale penned a long Instagram message explaining the split.

“I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he wrote. “We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

Clare and Dale first crossed paths on her season of The Bachelorette. “I definitely feel like I just met my husband,” she said after meeting Dale. “Every other guy, I felt confident with, but with Dale, everything else went dark around me. I felt everything that I haven’t felt ever.”

Clare gave Dale the coveted First Impression Rose on night one. Their relationship escalated from there. Midway through the season, Clare broke up with her remaining suitors. Clare and Dale got engaged and left the show together.