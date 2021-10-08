Dakota Johnson’s Famous Neighbor Is Jimmy Kimmel

Bradly Lamb
15

“They are great neighbors.”

What I would give to live in Dakota Johnson’s neighborhood.


The Lost Daughter actor revealed which famous person she lives next to during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.


The topic came up when Barrymore asked Johnson, “What [are] your neighbors like? Who are they? And what is your relationship with them?”


“One neighbor I don’t talk to and then the other neighbor is Jimmy Kimmel,” Johnson replied. “They are great neighbors except they have a lot of parties and they don’t invite me.”


“Is this for real?” Barrymore asked. “Because you know people have gotten in trouble for claiming to not have been invited to your parties.”


As for her other neighbors on the other side of the fence, Johnson said they have no problems with each other, except for one.


“They are probably fine,” she said. “They just really like to cut my hedges without asking but they are probably nice people. I’m not really a confrontational person.”


Johnson’s neighborhood sounds lovely.


