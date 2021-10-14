Dakota Johnson Was Serenaded By Chris Martin

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

“This is about my universe.”

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin started dating years ago — and if you’re already aware of their longstanding relationship, then you probably also know how much they value their privacy.


Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage, Isabel Infantes – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

For anyone unfamiliar with the small collection of publicized details pertaining to Dakota and Chris’ romance, the two were first linked toward the end of 2017. It’s rare to hear them speak openly about being a couple, and the two hardly ever appear in photos together.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

“I’m not going to talk about it, but I am very happy,” Dakota said of their relationship in an interview with Tatler magazine three years ago.

But absence makes the heart grow fonder, and that’s more or less how we feel about Dakota and Chris. So, when the Coldplay singer serenaded his partner during a recent performance in London, the sweet gesture caught fans’ attention online almost immediately.


Simone Joyner / Getty Images for ABA

The moment came while Chris, performing alongside his Coldplay bandmates, introduced their new collab with BTS, “My Universe.”

omg chris martin dedicated My Universe to dakota johnson and she cried 🥺 the way he pointed at her while singing “you, you’re my universe and i just want to put you first”


@hrIykoo / Via Twitter: @hrIykoo

“This is about my universe, and she’s here,” he said from the stage, referencing Dakota, who was in the audience watching Coldplay’s show.

Video footage recorded during Coldplay’s set captured Chris’ shout-out, as well as Dakota’s sweet reaction. She could be seen briefly covering her mouth with her hands while standing front-row in the venue’s mezzanine section.

How charming was this? You can watch the moment play out above.

