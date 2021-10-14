Dakota Johnson Was Serenaded By Chris Martin

“This is about my universe.”
For anyone unfamiliar with the small collection of publicized details pertaining to Dakota and Chris’ romance, the two were first linked toward the end of 2017. It’s rare to hear them speak openly about being a couple, and the two hardly ever appear in photos together.
But absence makes the heart grow fonder, and that’s more or less how we feel about Dakota and Chris. So, when the Coldplay singer serenaded his partner during a recent performance in London, the sweet gesture caught fans’ attention online almost immediately.
The moment came while Chris, performing alongside his Coldplay bandmates, introduced their new collab with BTS, “My Universe.”
“This is about my universe, and she’s here,” he said from the stage, referencing Dakota, who was in the audience watching Coldplay’s show.
Video footage recorded during Coldplay’s set captured Chris’ shout-out, as well as Dakota’s sweet reaction. She could be seen briefly covering her mouth with her hands while standing front-row in the venue’s mezzanine section.
How charming was this? You can watch the moment play out above.
