In particular, three men who Dakota has previously been in movies with are mentioned: Armie Hammer, Shia LaBeouf, and Johnny Depp. Dakota worked with the men on Wounds (2019), The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019), and Black Mass (2015) respectively.



Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images, Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for HFA, Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Armie Hammer has been accused of rape and abuse. Shia LaBeouf has been accused of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. Johnny Depp is part of an ongoing domestic abuse case with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.