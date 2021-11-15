Dakota Johnson On Alfred Hitchcock And Tippi Hedren

“He was never held accountable.”
Two of Hedren’s most iconic performances were in films directed by Alfred Hitchcock — Marnie and The Birds, specifically. In 2016, Hedren alleged that Hitchcock sexually assaulted her.
During a recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Johnson claimed that the film director “ruined [Hedren’s] career because she didn’t want to sleep with him, and he terrorized her. He was never held accountable.”
“It’s completely unacceptable for people in a position of power to wield that power over someone in a weaker position, no matter the industry. It’s hard to talk about because she’s my grandmother. You don’t want to imagine somebody taking advantage of your grandmother.”
“I think the thing that she’s been so amazing for me and with my mother is just like, no you do not put up with that shit from anybody. She would say it in a far more eloquent way. She’s such a glamorous movie star, still.”
This isn’t the first time one of Hedren’s family members have spoken about Hitchcock’s alleged assault.
In a conversation between Jamie Lee Curtis and Melanie Griffith for Interview, the latter actor — who’s Hedren’s daughter — said that Hitchcock “apparently was not very good with my mom.”
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search your local center here.