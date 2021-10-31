Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin House Hunt In Malibu With Sean Penn – Hollywood Life

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson were joined by pal Sean Penn while checking out some real estate in Los Angeles. See the pics!

Chris Martin, 44, and Dakota Johnson, 32, are house hunting! The singer and the 50 Shades Of Grey actress were spotted looking at property in Malibu with a real estate agent on October 30. They were joined by their pal, actor Sean Penn, 61, whom Dakota is starring alongside in the upcoming film Daddio. The two men went shoeless as they left a beachfront mansion, with Chris opting for a black sweater and black sweatpants.

Dakota cut a chic figure in a light wash denim jacket with a fur collar. She paired it with a black tee and matching leggings, along with beige loafers and red-tinted shades. Her brown tresses were styled in loose waves as she strolled along the Los Angeles street with her beau. The outing came just a couple of weeks after the Coldplay frontman dedicated a song to her during a performance in London.

While performing the band’s hit song “My Universe”, Chris gushed over the actress from the stage and pointed her out in the crowd in a fan captured video. While getting ready to sing the song, he said, “This is about my universe, and she’s here. Yes, sir. Thank you, baby. Alright, go!” He then crooned, “You, you are my universe/And I just want to put you first.” As Chris pointed to Dakota, she appeared to start tearing up and put her hands up to her face.

It seems the couple are truly going from strength to strength, and there have been multiple engagement rumors surrounding them over the past year. Should Chris ever put a ring on it, Dakota would become a step-mom to the two children Chris shares with his ex Gwyneth Paltrow — Apple, 16, and Moses, 14. It seems she already has a great relationship with them, having hung out at the beach and the cinema in numerous sightings since she began dating their dad in October 2017.

It almost seems Dakota is part of the family already! Chris and Gwyneth have happily hung out together with their kids, along with Dakota, and Gwyneth’s now husband Brad Falchuk, 48. Gwyneth surprisingly gushed over Dakota in an issue of Harper’s Bazaar, which was released in January 2020.

Since their ‘conscious uncoupling’ in 2014 and subsequent 2016 divorce, following 13 years of marriage, Gwyneth and Chris have maintained and incredibly amicable relationship. And the actress is in full support of his relationship with Dakota, even though she understands how people may think it’s a bit out of left field. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional,” she said to the outlet. “But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her.”