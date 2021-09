For those who haven’t read yet, Daisy Jones & The Six tells a story of the rise of an iconic fictional rock band in the 1970s and is formatted almost documentary-style with character dialogue at the forefront, as if you’re watching an episode of VH1’s Behind the Music. It’s sex, drugs, and rock and roll with the kind of drama and tension between characters that is utterly addicting and beautifully complex.

Basically, if you haven’t read it…what are you waiting for?