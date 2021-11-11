Daimler Truck expects 6-8% return on sales in 2021 By Reuters

BERLIN (Reuters) – Daimler (OTC:) Truck will spin off from Daimler on Dec. 10, the commercial vehicle maker said on Thursday, forecasting a 2021 return on sales of 6-8% and aiming for 9% adjusted returns in Asia and 12% in North America, its strongest market, by 2025.
A planned fixed cost reduction of 15% from 2019 levels by 2025 is progressing faster than planned and will likely be achieved by 2023, Daimler Truck said in a statement at the opening of its capital markets day.
