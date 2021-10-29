Daimler Q3 posts higher profit despite chip shortage By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Daimler AG (DE:) on Friday reported a higher quarterly net profit despite a global semiconductor chip shortage that has pummeled the auto industry, as it focused on higher-margin cars and cost cutting.
The German premium carmaker posted a quarterly operating profit of 2.6 billion euros ($3 billion), up 18% from 2.2 billion euros for the same period in 2020. The company’s revenue was almost flat at 40.1 billion euros versus 40.3 billion in the third quarter of 2020.
($1 = 0.8573 euros)
