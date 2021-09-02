Daimler expects Mercedes Q3 sales significantly below Q2

BERLIN (Reuters) – German luxury carmaker Daimler (OTC:) expects significantly lower sales at its Mercedes unit in the third quarter compared to the previous one due to a global shortage in semiconductors, its chief executive told Automobilwoche weekly.
“With the plant closings at semiconductor suppliers in Malaysia and elsewhere, the challenge has now become even greater, so that our sales in the third quarter will probably be noticeably below the second quarter,” Ola Kaellenius on Thursday was quoted as saying.
