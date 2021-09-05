Daimler CEO says carmakers could face chip shortage into 2023

Article content MUNICH — Soaring demand for semiconductor chips means the auto industry could struggle to source enough of them throughout next year and into 2023, though the shortage should be less severe by then, Daimler AG’s CEO said on Sunday. Carmakers, forced by the COVID-19 pandemic to shut down plants last year, face stiff competition from the sprawling consumer electronics industry for chip deliveries, hit by a series of supply chain disruptions during the pandemic. Cars have become increasingly dependent on chips – for everything from computer management of engines for better fuel economy to driver-assistance features such as emergency braking.

Article content “Several chip suppliers have been referring to structural problems with demand,” Ola Källenius told reporters during a roundtable event ahead of the Munich IAA car show. “This could influence 2022 and (the situation) may be more relaxed in 2023.” The IAA show is the first major motor industry event worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic. Daimler said last week it expected significantly lower third-quarter sales at its Mercedes unit due to a global semiconductor shortage, becoming the latest in a string of automakers to take a hit to revenues. Automakers from U.S. group General Motors to India’s Mahindra and Japan’s Toyota have slashed output and sales’ forecasts due to scarce chip supplies, made worse by a COVID-19 resurgence in key Asian semiconductor production hubs.