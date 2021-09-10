DailyCoin’s Crypto Memes of the Week #8 By DailyCoin

DailyCoin’s Crypto Memes of the Week #8



There’s a grain of truth to every joke, and crypto memes are a distilled form of the grain.

Imagine you’re Neo from The Matrix. Imagine Morpheus offers two pills. If you take the blue pill, the story ends: you bought a coin too high and sold too low.

“You take the red pill…you stay in Wonderland, and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes,”

he famously said. But once you reach for the blue pill, Morpheus turns into Darth Vader asking to join the dark side, because they have memes and cookies.

You wake up panting. Here are your memes, my friend. Guess what pill you took

The New Reality of NFTs

NFTs are a great thing to discuss after the mention of The Matrix. For most regular people, the description of a dystopian dehumanized world is very close to blockchain technologies: coins that are not made of metal, collectables that we cannot touch or put on shelves, and now games that we visit for work, not entertainment.

Soon enough, the situation with precious NFTs may reach the point of this meme. Of course, it’s still not at the level of digital singularity. However, the situation seemed ridiculously impossible just ten or five years ago. Now, it makes us wonder.

pic.twitter.com/9qrjJL3eyl — Zhi Ko (@NekozTek) September 5, 2021

vs Altcoins

The movie topic continues. The next invitee is Forrest Gump. Don’t worry, we won’t use the famous “run, Forrest, run” quote. The idea is from Dan Held from Kraken. Indeed, the picture is funny. However, altcoins don’t tend to mimic Bitcoin so much anymore.

Even has its own roller coasters due to London hard fork. Furthermore, think of Dogecoin, Axie Infinity, , or Solana.

Altcoins waiting to see what Bitcoin will do next. pic.twitter.com/mQPkpg61Xg — Dan Held (@danheld) September 4, 2021

Solana’s Rage Mode

What’s happening to Solana, by the way? The crypto started its crazy run several months ago and left behind almost everybody except the biggest of the biggest. The only movie reference for this occasion is Tarantino’s Kill Bill.

On the other hand, it has to stop someday. If it happens, the Black Mamba will meet Toy Story. If you wonder what that means, check both memes:

pic.twitter.com/gMikx0FsgB — Hoak (@hoaktrades) September 6, 2021

pic.twitter.com/QmJ3wWqtNA — Daryl Lau (@Daryllautk) August 31, 2021

DailyCoin Readers’ Meme Craft

Even DailyCoin readers are into meme cinematography as well. A week ago, we did an interview with an interesting project called “Brokoli.” The project is aimed at flipping DeFi into a peaceful green color, making transactions and other actions climate positive.

That’s why the community imagines our fellows as rebels, and Monika in particular as Katniss Everdeen from The Hunger Games shooting broccoli arrows into polluting scoundrels.

Modern Families

Bonnie and Clyde, Sid and Nancy. What other famous couples do you know? Times are changing. O tempora, o mores! Today’s heroes seem less self-destructive but just as extravagant. Now, the image of the weirdo couple may be like in this meme.

Indeed, in order to invest in Dogecoin at the beginning and hold until Elon Musk kicks it onto the hype train, you definitely need to be enterprising, crazy, and with metal [nerves].

How times have changed #doge #cryptomemes pic.twitter.com/SQsoVZSDBy — Adam King (@MoonwithADAM) September 5, 2021

Money Money Money!

Finally, let’s choose an animation. Usually, these have morals at the end of the story. Today’s example doesn’t have the end, but what it does have is lessons. Nevertheless, there are theories explaining the main characters being archetypes for the seven deadly sins. Mr. Krabs is greediness.

So, here’s the moral of today’s article – if you’re in crypto, don’t be a Mr. Krabs!

Who doesn’t? #Crypto #Cryptocurency #cryptomemes #Bitcoin #BTC #ovato pic.twitter.com/9dEQj7sHK4 — CryptoNite_S (@cryptonite_s) September 2, 2021

