DailyCoin’s Crypto Memes of the Week #7 By DailyCoin

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
DailyCoin’s Crypto Memes of the Week #7

Some people get the news from CNN, others from Fox. There are some humas, like me and possibly you, who check the most relevant news and events from internet memes!

So What Do NFTs Do?

People no longer ask what NFTs are anymore. Yeah, that’s great news. What do they ask then? Well… now, all the conversations about NFTs remind me of that scene from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”:

On the other hand, those who believe in the value of NFTs are “equipping” their “NFT portfolio” with the digital art variety: invisible NFTs, rock NFTs, a bit of CryptoPunks and CryptoKitties, and for those who are not afraid – maybe, a cursed NFT.

Thug Crypto Owner Life

Who doesn’t want to get into crypto? Yes, it’s a complicated field, but listening to the “success stories” people expect fast and easy income. Ha-ha! Definitely, because of the market variety and volatility, there are more opportunities there. The stock market, for instance, couldn’t boast such characteristics. On the other hand, the more possibilities to win, the more possibilities to lose.

The only way to keep balance and not to end up overboard: become a crypto-addict. Is it good or bad? – The question remains.

in 2011 – The Grass Was Greener

Nostalgia: The taste of cola from your childhood; the smell of just-opened Christmas presents; the time when Bitcoin cost a buck. So many memes about time-traveling have been created since then. However, Bitcoin Magazine dug up a video about a game handing out free BTC. Oh boy, if we had ever known…

Shillcoins are Going to Shill

Let’s admit: we’re all sinners. Many crypto owners have tried to invest a small amount of money in some shady coin or token. Just to see what can happen. Usually, nothing happens, unless it’s some animal coin supported by a multibillionaire…

On the other hand, it’s fun. We are used to paying for entertainment. This is another form of entertainment, to have thousands or even millions of virtual coins with an animal on their logo!

If you’re new in this space, please, don’t consider shillcoins a good investment!

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Join to get the flipside of crypto

Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.

[contact-form-7]
You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.

Continue reading on DailyCoin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR