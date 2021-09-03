DailyCoin’s Crypto Memes of the Week #7 By DailyCoin

DailyCoin’s Crypto Memes of the Week #7



Some people get the news from CNN, others from Fox. There are some humas, like me and possibly you, who check the most relevant news and events from internet memes!

So What Do NFTs Do?

People no longer ask what NFTs are anymore. Yeah, that’s great news. What do they ask then? Well… now, all the conversations about NFTs remind me of that scene from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”:

me trying to explain NFTs to non-crypto friends (as a millionaire)@deezefi @ratwell0x @loomdart @TheCryptoDog @inversebrah @PepeXBT @mewn21 @AltcoinPsycho pic.twitter.com/H0zxb9ZnLf — psyop cop (@psyopcop) August 15, 2021

On the other hand, those who believe in the value of NFTs are “equipping” their “NFT portfolio” with the digital art variety: invisible NFTs, rock NFTs, a bit of CryptoPunks and CryptoKitties, and for those who are not afraid – maybe, a cursed NFT.

pic.twitter.com/RUGG8zfGRj — CMS Intern (@cmsintern) August 13, 2021

pic.twitter.com/DNTCtgzfzr — loosegoose88 (@loosegoose888) August 29, 2021

Thug Crypto Owner Life

Who doesn’t want to get into crypto? Yes, it’s a complicated field, but listening to the “success stories” people expect fast and easy income. Ha-ha! Definitely, because of the market variety and volatility, there are more opportunities there. The stock market, for instance, couldn’t boast such characteristics. On the other hand, the more possibilities to win, the more possibilities to lose.

The only way to keep balance and not to end up overboard: become a crypto-addict. Is it good or bad? – The question remains.

Expection vs. Reality #cryptomemes #traders #OVO #btc #cryptoworld #blockchain #hodlr #investincrypto pic.twitter.com/XRSDRYEKbl — cryptojerusalem (@cryptojerusalem) August 24, 2021

Well, this paper money will be gone soon enough after all… #cryptocurrencies #crypto #blockchain #investment #investincrypto #bitcoin #btc #OVO #Ovato #cryptotrading #cryptomemes #cryptomemesdaily pic.twitter.com/aPh20QeKky — CryptonaireGang (@CryptonaireGang) August 27, 2021

Always… not a single miss…#Crypto #cryptomemes #BitcoinMillennium #cryptocurrencies pic.twitter.com/8Z2IA9bDdw — Hemu Aggarwal (@HemuAggarwal3) August 26, 2021

in 2011 – The Grass Was Greener

Nostalgia: The taste of cola from your childhood; the smell of just-opened Christmas presents; the time when Bitcoin cost a buck. So many memes about time-traveling have been created since then. However, Bitcoin Magazine dug up a video about a game handing out free BTC. Oh boy, if we had ever known…

If you could go back to the ‘future’ $btc #bitcoin #btc #crypto #cryptocurrency #altcoins #alts #money #rich #finance pic.twitter.com/pdRtOpRPZI — cryptolul (@CryptoLUL) January 11, 2018

Explaining how to get free #bitcoin from a dragon game in 2011. pic.twitter.com/kXg1fukwgh — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 18, 2021

Few millions in a palm of one hand #btc #bitcoin #crypto #cryptomemes pic.twitter.com/At8aTruPpB — Smashed Block (@smashed_block) August 30, 2021

Shillcoins are Going to Shill

Let’s admit: we’re all sinners. Many crypto owners have tried to invest a small amount of money in some shady coin or token. Just to see what can happen. Usually, nothing happens, unless it’s some animal coin supported by a multibillionaire…

On the other hand, it’s fun. We are used to paying for entertainment. This is another form of entertainment, to have thousands or even millions of virtual coins with an animal on their logo!

If you’re new in this space, please, don’t consider shillcoins a good investment!

Don’t buy Shitcoins. #Bitcoin only. pic.twitter.com/9vozS8H5xm — RD ₿TC (@RD_btc) August 17, 2021

